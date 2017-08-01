Singapore’s So Drama Entertainment upgrades with Lawo

An increasing number of broadcasters are discovering the flexibility, and economy of virtual mixing surfaces. Virtualisation is a hot topic in the world of radio.

At the same time, physical faders offer the familiarity that presenters rely on during fast-paced programmes.

In Singapore, So Drama! Entertainment’s Power 98 and Jia 88.3 get all the benefits of both, with an upgrade to Lawo Ruby consoles with VisTool virtual touchscreen controls.

Singapore-based So Drama! has four popular channels – Jia 88.3 FM, Music and Drama Company, PIONEER and Power 98FM – serving Singapore’s population of over 5.5 million.

The combination of Lawo physical and virtual radio mixers installed at Power 98 and Jia 88.3 are the first of their kind in Singapore.

“SoDrama has been a Lawo customer for years, and we are pleased that they decided to partner with us again to upgrade their facilities,” says Boon Siong TAN, sales director, Southeast Asia, Law.

“Along with the opportunity to renew the equipment, So Drama! also wanted to re-think and upgrade studio workflows so that show production was smoother and more intuitive for younger presenters. The combination of traditional physical mixing desks with context-sensitive VisTool virtual mixers satisfied everyone’s requirements.”

Included in the project are three Ruby radio consoles, Lawo’s premiere mixing surfaces. With a clean, uncluttered design, Ruby is easy to use and can be configured in sizes from 4 to 60 faders in multiple linked frames that may be surface- or flush-mounted.

Lawo VisTool Unlimited GUI builder software was used to build the virtual mixer interfaces.

VisTool Unlimited allows users to design beautiful, intuitive mixing control screens customizable to stations’ individual workflows. Custom vector graphics, faders, buttons and context-sensitive controls can be placed onscreen to control mixing, routing, EQ / dynamics, timers, meters and other console-specific functions, VisTool can even integrate controls for external programs and devices with HTML control interfaces – putting command of playout systems, codecs, webcams and Visual Radio devices on the same touchscreen as mixing controls.

Mixing and audio I/O are provided by a Lawo Nova17 central core.

Nova17 is a highly flexible 512x512 digital router capable of aggregating large numbers of analog, Mic, AES3, SD and HD-SDI, and MADI signals via modular I/O cards, plus serial data and GPIO.

Signal processing, gain control, a summing matrix and equalization are provided as well, making Nova17 an excellent choice for powering multiple mixing surfaces with a single compact frame.