Image Nation video pays tribute to the UAE’s resilience

Broadcast
News
Published: 19 April 2020 - 2:03 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has honored the people and leadership in an inspiring new video named Image Nation’s Tribute to Everyday Heroes, created in thanks to the UAE’s leadership, dedicated workers and everyday heroes for their contributions to the community.

The short film celebrates the resilience and unity that the nation is demonstrating through challenging times, from heroic front-line workers providing healthcare and essential services to families following physical distancing guidelines and staying at home.

[[{"fid":"20284","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default"},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

It features words from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasising the importance of community and shared purpose, alongside footage that reminds viewers of the UAE’s historical milestones and inspire the nation on what the country can still achieve.

The video tribute has already been viewed more than 100,000 times in the first 24 hours since its release across social media channels in the UAE.

A multi-award winning film and entertainment company, Image Nation has also released the international edition of its acclaimed documentary TV series History of the Emirates to stream free of charge on a dedicated website, historyoftheemirates.com, alongside a virtual reality educational app.

