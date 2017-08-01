Innovative entertainment shows in Australia contributes to livelihoods

Robe lighting was part of a remote concert and entertainment venture in Australia.

“Delivered Live” is a vibrant weekly music and comedy performance concept streamed live-and-direct from Melbourne, Australia, the result of a collaboration between Handshake Management, rental and production company Harry The Hirer Productions and the Victorian State Government.

It’s designed to feed the need for live entertainment and positive energy during the nationwide lockdown to beat the Coronavirus pandemic, and also to provide some much-needed financial support to artists, crew and technicians who have been left high-and-dry with the almost complete shutdown of the live performance industry.

The venue is The Studio, a new production and demo area at Harry the Hirer Productions’ HQ in the Richmond district of Melbourne, a large ‘development space’ with lighting and audio consoles, previz and demonstration facilities that’s designed for LDs, engineers and designers to block, programme and work on their projects, shows, pitches, showcases and presentations.

Lighting designer for Delivered Live is Marcus Pugh, who in normal times works for Harry The Hirer Productions as business development manager, a role that also includes production design work. However, now he is returning to his lighting roots, revisiting and brushing up his operating and programming skills to ensure that everyone ‘Delivered Live’ is looking fantastic on camera!

For the latest webcast, four Robe Esprites and eight MegaPointes, were used.

The event operates within strict social distancing guidelines, so there is a maximum of 10 people in the room at any one time.

While large for a demo area, it’s ‘compact’ for a TV studio, and has been repurposed and adapted for these webcasts during this exceptional time.

A special stage was constructed offering separate areas for the bands – up to a maximum of 6 people – and comedians, with their personal spaces delineated by LED tubes. There is also a host position behind the bar for Wagons.

Directed by Scott “Ando” Anderson, the first Delivered Live broadcast featured seven bands, five comedians complete with a pre-recorded mental health segment by radio and TV personality Myf Warhurst, and lasted around five hours.

This was honed down to an alternative format comprising three bands, two comedians plus the Myf Warhurst play-in running for 2.5 hours on the second Saturday night.

Whilst free to stream, viewers are encouraged to donate the equivalent of what might be an average gig or concert ticket.

The money is divided up between the participating artists and crew and each act also nominates one person on their regular road crew and their favourite venue to also receive a percentage of the funds.