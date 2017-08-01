OSN launches dedicated Hollywood pop-up channel

Broadcast
News
Published: 19 April 2020 - 2:15 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

OSN has launched of its new pop-up channel – Super Collection.

Launched last week the channel will offer a lineup of several movie collections from hugely successful franchises until Saturday 2nd May.

From the four-part film series, The Hunger Games, starring Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence to Men in Black featuring Will Smith and the romance fantasy films, The Twilight Saga

Films and frachises such as Divergent, Expendables and Point Break are amongst the films included.

Emad Morcos, chief content officer of OSN says, “As people are spending more time at home, we wanted to give back to our customers with some of the biggest franchises on one unique channel.”

The Super Collection pop-up channel will be available on OSN channel 8 and On Demand from Friday 17th April until Saturday 2nd May.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service