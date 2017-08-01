OSN launches dedicated Hollywood pop-up channel

OSN has launched of its new pop-up channel – Super Collection.

Launched last week the channel will offer a lineup of several movie collections from hugely successful franchises until Saturday 2nd May.

From the four-part film series, The Hunger Games, starring Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence to Men in Black featuring Will Smith and the romance fantasy films, The Twilight Saga

Films and frachises such as Divergent, Expendables and Point Break are amongst the films included.

Emad Morcos, chief content officer of OSN says, “As people are spending more time at home, we wanted to give back to our customers with some of the biggest franchises on one unique channel.”

The Super Collection pop-up channel will be available on OSN channel 8 and On Demand from Friday 17th April until Saturday 2nd May.