Atomos launches two-week EDU Academy with special promotions

Atomos has announced it will host free webinars and classes on Atomos Academy.

It was announced in March that NAB Las Vegas would be suspended this April due to the spread of coronavirus, where Atomos was scheduled to be present as one of the exhibitors.

The Atomos Academy is a brand-new destination, offering free webinars and classes from leading cinematographers, creators and educators, as well as news and demonstrations of all the latest Atomos gear.

Launching on Tuesday, 21st April, a fortnight of new daily events will bring industry figures like Phillip Bloom, Alister Chapman, Rodney Charters, Elle Schneider, Photo Joseph, Agne Harris, Lok Cheung, Krzysztof Sieniawski, Brett Danton, Jim Marks, Alan Stockdale, Mike Steidley, Ben Cherry, Jem Schofield and more.

They’ll be talking about what they do and how they do it, plus guiding attendees through the kit and techniques they use.

Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos, said: “We’re happy to bring our friends together at this difficult time. Even though so many of us are in lockdown, there’s lots to share. I can’t wait to show what we’ve been up to and tell you about the growing of the Atomos ecosystem with ProRes and ProRes RAW. We all miss NAB but hope we can meet again soon.”

