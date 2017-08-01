Dalet to help with remote production and broadcast during Covid-19

Broadcast
News
Published: 20 April 2020 - 2:57 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Dalet has unveiled an important remote production solution that enables newsrooms and media organisations to carry on critical content production and distribution operations amid the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

Dalet Galaxy xCloud, a secure and highly scalable SaaS solution hosted by Dalet, extends on-premises production and enables an exceptional, friction-free remote editing and collaboration experience from home to hub.

“Today, more than ever, our news customers play a critical role in keeping communities informed and connected. Our tools form a foundation for creating and delivering vital news and information to millions of viewers. It’s imperative that our customers’ operations continue without disruption,” states Kevin Savina, director of product strategy, Dalet.

“We have designed Dalet Galaxy xCloud to give our customers maximum mobility when they need it most, whether they are at the office or facility, at an offsite production or in the field, working with freelancers or working from home, as many of us are today.”

Dalet Galaxy xCloud enables customers to work from home leveraging cloud infrastructure, while still using familiar production tools, such as Dalet OneCut, Dalet WebSpace, and Dalet On-the-Go from their home-based devices.

Adobe Premiere Pro based editing workflows are also supported through the Dalet Xtend plugin.

