Music streaming platform Anghami pledges $3m to Middle East businesses

Co-founder Elie Habib revealed that, since March 15, the company has been running $850,000 worth of free audio ads for small businesses – supporting 90 SMEs so far.

He said: “Ads will reach over 13 million people in the Middle East and hopefully will help businesses get through these critical times.”

Anghami is also granting more than 400 local independent artists $1.5m of ‘Amplify’ credits - a feature allowing artists to promote their content on Anghami to help them promote their current or future releases.

Plans are in place to incorporate a ‘Support my music’ button of artists’ pages, while small businesses will soon be able to launch their own web and mobile storefront with free advertising to promote their businesses on Anghami.

While a $6 family plan will allow six people to get the full Anghami Plus experience, a discounted price that will be valid for 12 months.

Habib said: “As an active member of the Arab community at large and its start-up ecosystem, but also as a founding member of the digital music community in the region, we believe we have to be outspoken about the necessity for everyone who can, to do more.”

He has also revealed a facility for members of the public to add their own suggestions on what can be done to help eachother through the Covid-19 outbreak.

“And we’re far from done. While more challenging times unfold, we’re all together in this, trying to play a part as much as we can. The ball is in your court now – got an idea that could contribute? Reach out to us at covidrelief@anghami.com.

“Together we will overcome this crisis, and tomorrow will play a better tune,” he added.