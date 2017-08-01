How a production company produces virtual live events during Covid-19

Brainstorm, a manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, has been crucial in providing a virtual production system for Florida-based MIG.

MIG has been around since 1979 and over the past 20 years has hosted on-site live streaming events for many global Fortune 100 companies and recently pivoted to virtual live streaming events using InfinitySet for many of their clients.

Hardware used by MIG comprised of a configuration that included InfinitySet +Track with Unreal Engine solution running on an HP Z4 workstation, and a camera tracked jib with Stype RedSpy, and an Ultimatte 12 chromakeyer.

MIG also uses additional cameras locked off for virtual camera movements, and all cameras are controlled and rendered on a single workstation.

Now, a second phase of the installation includes a second InfinitySet workstation that can travel for the ability to take the system on the road and produce these virtual sets and productions on location. MIG also offers this service as a rental to companies looking to bring their gear and talent so they can produce these types of evens at the company’s location. They can create the whole experience and combine their creative teams that have experience working with live events and virtual sets.

To cope with the current worldwide limitations for traveling and mobility, Brainstorm provided MIG with remote installation and training.

Even with the demanding requirements a tracking system has, the InfinitySet +Track with Unreal Engine solution was installed and calibrated remotely by Brainstorm engineers.

The training was also provided remotely by a Brainstorm application specialist based in the company’s US headquarters in New York.

Within 5 days of delivery, MIG’s staff were fully operational, and broadcasting live virtual productions on their own.

“Partnering with the Brainstorm team was easy. We both understood the challenges of having to do this install remotely, but they were with us every step of the way. Brainstorms’ ability to remotely deploy our system was key to helping our business pivot in a rapidly changing and challenging marketplace. Our customers were looking for a solution, and we were able to deliver one. It was a real team effort”, said George Kelly, director of interactive and video production at MIG’s South Florida production studio.