Ross Video announces virtual event schedule

A list of the sessions can be found at www.rossvideo.com/live, and registration is now open.

The programme kicks off on April 28th with a look at updates to XPression, a family of real-time graphics solutions, and closes on July 14th.

During the nine weeks in between, Ross specialists will be hosting weekly Tech Talk sessions to discuss challenges and best practices across a variety of live production applications and environments.

Ross will also be unveiling some brand-new solutions designed to help live production professionals create high impact, high efficiency productions.

David Ross, CEO, Ross Video said: “We’ve put a great deal of thought and effort into this comprehensive program, and we look forward to seeing you at one of our Ross Live sessions soon. We’re going to blow your socks off once again."