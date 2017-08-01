Ross Video announces virtual event schedule

Broadcast
News
Published: 21 April 2020 - 12:13 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Ross Video has announced the 10-week schedule of the Ross Live programme of product launches, solutions updates and live production seminars.

A list of the sessions can be found at www.rossvideo.com/live, and registration is now open.

The programme kicks off on April 28th with a look at updates to XPression, a family of real-time graphics solutions, and closes on July 14th.

During the nine weeks in between, Ross specialists will be hosting weekly Tech Talk sessions to discuss challenges and best practices across a variety of live production applications and environments.

Ross will also be unveiling some brand-new solutions designed to help live production professionals create high impact, high efficiency productions.

David Ross, CEO, Ross Video said: “We’ve put a great deal of thought and effort into this comprehensive program, and we look forward to seeing you at one of our Ross Live sessions soon. We’re going to blow your socks off once again."
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service