Shure-hosted virtual training session receives three-fold participation

Broadcast
News
Published: 21 April 2020 - 11:52 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Shure has expanded its webinar schedule to provide more frequent content given the current industry situation.

While the Shure Audio Institute (SAI) typically provided monthly training sessions, programming now will be delivered virtually weekly.

Demand for the sessions has been higher than normal, with three times the audience tuning in across the globe for recent training sessions versus previous webinars.

“In today’s world of constantly evolving technology and innovative design, it is essential that audio professionals are provided with up-to-date technical insights and training in these ever-expanding fields,” said David Klein, director, Shure Audio Institute.

The Shure Audio Institute (SAI) is an education and networking platform for Shure customers, including system integrators, consultants, music industry retailers, engineers, and musicians. The selection of online and instructor-led events communicate Shure’s profound expertise encompassing technical, sales, marketing, products and solutions.

Shure MEA is offering a variety of online courses and webinars for learners at all level. Participants can register for upcoming webinars

