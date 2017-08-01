Super RTL launches Toggo with support from 3SS

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a company that specialises in software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), has been selected by Germany’s leading children’s broadcaster Super RTL for the launch of Toggo, its AVOD kids’ service which went live on 8 April.

Aimed at youngsters aged 0-13 years, Toggo will see a staged service launch, starting with a 3SS-engineered Fire TV app, to be followed by a range of other apps. Toggo will progressively be rolled out for audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The TOGGO project follows on from the relaunch of Kividoo, Super RTL’s SVOD service for 2-13 year-olds, enabled by 3SS and announced in May 2019.

By taking advantage of 3SS’ 3Ready Framework, the initial phase of the TOGGO rollout was completed within six months.

3READY Control Center is providing Super RTL with a powerful customer experience management tool that gives real-time control over presentation of content, features and branding of all apps all from one location. So Super RTL can at any time efficiently A/B test, adapt and improve Toggo based on viewer feedback.