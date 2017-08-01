Canon has a new cine camera, C300 III

Canon Middle East has launched the EOS C300 mark III – its next generation cinema EOS system camera with a new Super 35mm 4K CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor, modular design and the ability to record in multiple formats.

Canon has also taken wraps off the reveals the CN10X25 IAS S – an 8K-capable 25mm-250mm 10x power zoom CINE-SERVO lens with exceptionally broad focal length range and capabilities to extend up to 375mm using its built-in 1.5x optical extender.

The C300 III will be available from June and the CN10X25 IAS S available from July.

Binoj Nair, marketing director B2C business unit, Canon Middle East said: “The EOS C300 range has always been a successful offering to the cinematic industry. We pride ourselves in listening to the floating demands, concerns and needs of the filmmakers, and thus, not only implementing but exceeding their expectations. This camera along with the lens provides a dynamic range with a superb image sensor technology, a combination that it is set to be a true game changer for creative filmmaking.”

The mark III is a successor to the 2015-launched EOS C300 Mark II.

The DGO sensor, which enhances HDR output exceeding 16-stops of dynamic range, is similar to that of the EOS C500 Mark II launched last year.

The C300 III has the ability to record up to 120fps in 4K Cinema RAW Light or XF-AVC – the camera is suitable for various productions. Such features make the EOS C300 Mark III the perfect choice for those looking to produce everything from documentaries and commercials to corporate videos and dramas.

The C300 III can record internally in Canon XF-AVC at 4K DCI and UHD at 4:2:2 10-bit, as well as 2K and Full HD. For non-RAW recording in XF-AVC, professionals can select ALL-I or Long GOP to film with high compression for efficient workflow and longer recording times. When recording 2K or Full HD in Super 35mm, footage boasts the 4K sensor’s full capabilities. This recording is downsampled internally to record the footage at the resolution selected by the user – providing higher image quality and uncompromised field of view of the selected lens thanks to no cropping of the sensor.

Canon Middle East also launched the CJ18ex7.6B KASE – a lightweight 2/3” 4K broadcast zoom lens.

Finally, it announced a slew of firmware upgrades one of which is for its professional display monitors and Cinema EOS system cameras.