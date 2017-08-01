OSN reports staggering 900% increase in viewing hours

Earlier this month, OSN took the wraps off its partnership with Disney+.

The broadcast and entertainment company released valuable insights into customer viewing habits over the last six weeks including the performance of their newly added Disney+ Originals content that features on OSN Streaming.

Sonia Lekhal, chief marketing officer, OSN said: “We are thrilled that people are spending more time streaming our content, and the real win for us is to see our users recommending our series and movies to their friends. We have seen 1700% increase in downloads of our mobile apps since the start of March with no signs of it slowing down.”

“We have invested a great deal of time and effort into ensuring we provide the best programming to our customers and it very rewarding to see our Disney, Marvel and HBO content driving these new subscriptions.”

While OSN Streaming has seen consumption rise significantly across all genres, family programming categories such as kids, animation and adventure have seen a 22x increase in viewing.

Much of this increase can be attributed back to the addition of Disney+ Originals content earlier this month: over 75% of the top family movies being watched are now Disney.

Disney content makes up over 30% of the total content being viewed on the platform, thanks in part to the exclusive launch of brand new original content such as The Mandalorian.

It’s not just OSN Streaming receiving more screen time either, total TV consumption across OSN’s linear channels has increased by 35% with news channels specifically seeing a 250% increase in view time.“While increases in prime time hours are there, we also are seeing some interesting new peaks emerging along with this increase in viewing time, for example in the last six weeks we have seen a 100% rise in viewing between the hours of 3am-6am,” continues Lekhal.