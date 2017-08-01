VideoFlow announces collaboration with Zixi

As part of the Video Services Forum’s Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) working group, over the past year the VideoFlow and Zixi’s technical teams have been working together on the open, interoperable and technically robust solution for low-latency live video over unmanaged networks.

Following up on that standards work, the companies are now enabling further compatibility for professional video contribution and distribution over the internet.

VideoFlow has completed the successful integration of Zixi’s protocols ,video solution stack and Zixi’s market leading Zen Master solution within its new DVG (Digital Video Gateway) product.

DVG is a multitool software platform that delivers reliable video over any IP network, connecting any service, to and from any cloud.

It’s the first all-in-one gateway product that end-users can use to connect between legacy and IP interfaces, and connect to a service in AWS over Zixi or to service in Microsoft Azure or Google with other supported protocols. DVG can connect disparate services using different video streaming or delivery protocols.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Zixi beyond the RIST Forum group,” stated Ronen Sadan, VP marketing of VideoFlow.

“We already see customers who have embraced this joint solution to ease the assimilation of reliable video delivery over IP, empowering a complete connectivity to multiple services, regardless of video protection protocols and interfaces.”

“We are very happy to have VideoFlow as part of the over 170 integrated offerings of the Zixi Enabled Network,” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. “Interoperability is a key tenet of Zixi and the Software Defined Video Platform, and with this integration we are able to offer that to our customers with both RIST and Zixi.”