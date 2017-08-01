Emirati director Nahla Al Fahad shares advice to stay-at-home filmmakers

Dubai Studio City organised a live and interactive session on its Instagram page with Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad, as part of “Reel Talks”, a digital weekly series featuring leading regional industry figures.

Addressing an audience of content creators and industry experts, Al Fahd reflected on the current exceptional circumstances which have affected various sectors including filmmaking and cinema locally and globally.

She also highlighted the opportunity to capitalise on during these times to develop skills and build in-depth knowledge by carefully studying successful experiences in the world of filmmaking and video production.

She also called on content makers, films directors and producers to document these unique stay-at-home moments by using the resources and equipment available, including smartphones, because these times are unique, and everyone will remember them in the future.

Nahla Al Fahad also shared tips for successful creativity and professional development during the current period and in the future. Her advice can be summarised as below: