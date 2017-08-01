ITP Live's new campaign #Make2020Count

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 April 2020 - 9:48 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

There's hasn't been a lot to celebrate about lately apart from the heroes who are bravely put their own health on the line daily.

A video from ITP Live that will not only give you hope but will also help you make the most of this period of isolation has been launched.

The clear messages of staying home, staying connected while learning, playing, entertaining and helping those in need are echoed in this video

The video is centred around Muhammad Ali's message “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”. Arguably one of Ali's most popular messages, one that he made in October 28, 1984.


