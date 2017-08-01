Shure celebrates 95 years in professional audio

Important product innovations throughout the Company’s 95-year history include: the Unidyne I Model 55, the first unidirectional microphone with a single moving coil dynamic element; Vagabond 88, the world’s first handheld wireless microphone; and the SM7B microphone, widely used for studio recording, podcasting, and audio blogs to name a few.

This past year Shure launched TwinPlex, a revolutionary new subminiature lavalier microphone; the MV88+ Video Kit, a new stereo microphone to enhance content capture on smartphones; Microflex Advance MXA910 with IntelliMix, a solution in ceiling-mounted audio capture technology; and the AONIC line of listening products, including AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones.

Christine Schyvinck, president and CEO, Shure said: “Our founder, S.N. Shure, was dedicated to creating products of exceptional sound quality, durability, and technical innovation. His vision, combined with the passion, expertise, and creativity of our Associates, has led us through 95 years of success. We are very appreciative to all of our customers and channel partners for their support over the years.”