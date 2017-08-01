TRA allows usage of some applications

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 April 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of the UAE has allowed usage of certain applications to help medical and healthcare professionals.

A statement from the authority said: "In its concerted efforts to support hospitals and clinics and enable them to provide remote healthcare services, the TRA announced that it has, in coordination with telecom operators (etisalat and du), allowed the following applications on an exceptional basis on all networks until further notice: Mind Mina Telemedicine, NextGenGP, Telehealth, vSee, OKADOC, doxy.me and GetBEE."

This comes in support the precautionary measures taken against the spread of COVID-19, the authority said.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service