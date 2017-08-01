TRA allows usage of some applications

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of the UAE has allowed usage of certain applications to help medical and healthcare professionals.

A statement from the authority said: "In its concerted efforts to support hospitals and clinics and enable them to provide remote healthcare services, the TRA announced that it has, in coordination with telecom operators (etisalat and du), allowed the following applications on an exceptional basis on all networks until further notice: Mind Mina Telemedicine, NextGenGP, Telehealth, vSee, OKADOC, doxy.me and GetBEE."

This comes in support the precautionary measures taken against the spread of COVID-19, the authority said.