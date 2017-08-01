Facilis releases new version of HUB shared storage

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 April 2020 - 11:25 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Facilis has released Version 8 of the Facilis Shared Storage System, Version 3.5 of its FastTracker Media Asset Management software, and new Object Cloud remote workflows.

These are available immediately and free of charge for any eligible Facilis customer with a current software support contract.

“This release represents over two years of development to increase the overall resiliency, flexibility and bandwidth management capabilities of the product,” said Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer at Facilis Technology.

One of the most compelling releases to date, Version 8 includes unique software-defined Bandwidth Priority, SSD Tiering and Multi-disk Parity RAID6 disk-failure protection:

  • Bandwidth Priority delivers full throughput to all workstations during normal operation but prioritizes workstations to maintain greater throughput when the server enters a high-load condition. This priority setting is dynamic and can affect client performance within seconds of applying.
  • SSD and HDD tiering was developed to deliver dedicated speed for projects needing SSD-level performance, while maintaining a perpetual HDD-based mirror.
  • Software-defined Multi-disk Parity can be enabled for up to 4 drive failures per drive group, on a virtual volume-basis. This technology allows owners of aging systems to better protect their assets from data loss due to drive failure.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
    Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
      Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
        Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?
          Solar and wind energy sites mapped globally for the first time

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service