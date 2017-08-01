Facilis releases new version of HUB shared storage

Facilis has released Version 8 of the Facilis Shared Storage System, Version 3.5 of its FastTracker Media Asset Management software, and new Object Cloud remote workflows.

These are available immediately and free of charge for any eligible Facilis customer with a current software support contract.

“This release represents over two years of development to increase the overall resiliency, flexibility and bandwidth management capabilities of the product,” said Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer at Facilis Technology.

One of the most compelling releases to date, Version 8 includes unique software-defined Bandwidth Priority, SSD Tiering and Multi-disk Parity RAID6 disk-failure protection: