Arabsat holds general assembly meetings virtually

Arab Satellite Communications Organization - Arabsat – held its 43rd session of its General Assembly meetings with the presence of Arab ministers of telecommunications and information and heads of delegations.

The Arabsat general assembly was planned to be held in Jordan under the patronage of King Abdullah II, King of Kingdom of Jordan, but due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that the meeting would be convened virtually.

In his message HE Muthanna Hamdan Al-Gharaibeh, minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan.

Eng. Khaled bin Ahmed Balkheyour, president and CEO of Arabsat said: “On behalf of all Arabsat employees, I extend my sincere thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah II for his gracious patronage to Arabsat General Assembly, where His Majesty used ,since Arabsat foundation, to support, host and sponsor many of its media & technical activities"

"The most important item of the General Assembly meetings is to discuss the report of the board of directors, and to approve Arabsat financial final account in addition to its new projects" he added.

The meeting was held on April 16th, 2020.