Lenovo Legion launches suite of powerful PCs

Published: 26 April 2020 - 6:32 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Lenovo has launched a new set of Lenovo Legion PCs complete with a high spec.

Lenovo is targeting gamers thanks to the long list of specs the hardware comes with, but the PCs remain capable of handling video editing and graphics tasks, at least on paper.

Hardware such as Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard are also available, along with advanced thermal efficiencies of Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0.

Battery lifespans have been extended via Hybrid Mode, Nvidia Advanced Optimus and Rapid Charge Pro.

On the display front the Legion PCs come optimised by Dolby Vision and OverDrive Support with optional 240Hz refresh rates.

Powering this suite is the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors, and up to the recently announced Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 Super GPUs with Max-Q Design.

The 2020 lineup features the Lenovo Legion 7i, Lenovo Legion 5i, the Lenovo Legion 5, Lenovo Legion 5Pi and the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for entry-level gaming.

Two new towers - Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and IdeaCentre Gaming 5i – also make the cut.


