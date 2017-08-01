Logic media solutions partners of Mellanox Technologies

Logic media solutions is the first company out of the professional media domain in Germany to become a Premier Partner of the IT infrastructure provider Mellanox Technologies. Both companies agreed on a profound cooperation and partnership.

Mellanox Technologies is a provider of intelligent end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity solutions and offers products and services for servers, storage and hyper-converged infrastructures.

Jens Gnad, managing director at Logic said: “The powerful connection to Mellanox and the Premier Partnership is of strategic importance to us. With the Mellanox tools, we can offer SDN infrastructures from end to end, and Mellanox currently offers the best technology for this purpose.”

Logic has already used Mellanox products and solutions, completing several broadcast projects.

Especially in the areas of IP-based production, SDN and remote production, Mellanox switches offer exactly the necessary functionality to ensure a smooth and secure data transfer. The Mellanox SN2000 or SN3000 series Open Ethernet switches came into play, for instance, in projects such as the new broadcasting centre at Plazamedia, the MPE of ZDF/ARD or the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences.

Michael Hieke, director of channel sales at Mellanox Technologies said: “We are very pleased to work in collaboration with LOGIC media solutions and look forward to the numerous opportunities this developing partnership offers. Their comprehensive understanding of the media and entertainment market ensures they are perfectly positioned to drive the uptake of our expanding Ethernet portfolio. And, with the transition from SDI to IP, LOGIC has the experience and expertise to offer a consultative and solutions-orientated approach much needed by our mutual customers.”