Logic media solutions partners of Mellanox Technologies

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 April 2020 - 6:46 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Logic media solutions is the first company out of the professional media domain in Germany to become a Premier Partner of the IT infrastructure provider Mellanox Technologies. Both companies agreed on a profound cooperation and partnership.

Mellanox Technologies is a provider of intelligent end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity solutions and offers products and services for servers, storage and hyper-converged infrastructures.

Jens Gnad, managing director at Logic said: “The powerful connection to Mellanox and the Premier Partnership is of strategic importance to us. With the Mellanox tools, we can offer SDN infrastructures from end to end, and Mellanox currently offers the best technology for this purpose.”

Logic has already used Mellanox products and solutions, completing several broadcast projects.

Especially in the areas of IP-based production, SDN and remote production, Mellanox switches offer exactly the necessary functionality to ensure a smooth and secure data transfer. The Mellanox SN2000 or SN3000 series Open Ethernet switches came into play, for instance, in projects such as the new broadcasting centre at Plazamedia, the MPE of ZDF/ARD or the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences.

Michael Hieke, director of channel sales at Mellanox Technologies said: “We are very pleased to work in collaboration with LOGIC media solutions and look forward to the numerous opportunities this developing partnership offers. Their comprehensive understanding of the media and entertainment market ensures they are perfectly positioned to drive the uptake of our expanding Ethernet portfolio. And, with the transition from SDI to IP, LOGIC has the experience and expertise to offer a consultative and solutions-orientated approach much needed by our mutual customers.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service