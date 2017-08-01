InSync launches live standards conversion solution

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 April 2020 - 2:09 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

InSync Technology today announced that the company is augmenting its popular FrameFormer Link software standards conversion engine with support for motion compensated frame rate conversion of live video streams.

The new FrameFormer Link Live tool kit can be integrated into any live production automation or workflow management platform through its open API and can support live conversion of all formats up to and including UHD/4K.

It can be deployed on premises or in any cloud environment and requires CPU-only processing, which is the optimum approach when instant availability of compute resources and scalability are key.

As broadcasters and service providers increasingly look to host live event production and distribution in the cloud, FrameFormer Link Live fills one of the few remaining gaps in terms of the content processing chain.

"We are bringing the unique ability to apply motion compensated frame rate conversion to live UHD streams in the cloud," said Daryl Blair, Marketing Director of InSync Technology Ltd. "This evolution of our popular FrameFormer software engine can be easily integrated into any customer, partner, or service providers' platform for the highest-quality conversions."

InSync Technology is currently working with a number of SaaS partners and expects the first availability of a cloud-based integrated service for live motion compensated frame rate conversion this summer.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service