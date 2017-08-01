Ruptly boosts MENA services with new Arabic-language platform and content

Ruptly has unveiled its new Arabic-language service. Clients will now be able to access content tailored to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) – with an option to choose between solely Arabic-language video and access to the full range of Ruptly’s international output.



The company announced plans to expand its specialist language offer last year and has spent months developing and testing the platform, which will also feature an ever-expanding offer of regional and local stories.



Dinara Toktosunova, CEO of Ruptly said: “This project is a big step forward for Ruptly and one that we are extremely excited about. This new service recognises the importance of providing dedicated Arabic-language content and facilities to customers, wherever they may be in the world. It also highlights our commitment to delivering value to existing and potential clients as we continue to grow our presence in the region.”



Ben Diab, MEA content and territory manager at Ruptly said: “This is a fully localised, comprehensively populated website and live platform that will help bring our unparalleled levels of service to more customers, and better respond to the needs of current ones. We are now more accessible and more able to cover the stories that matter to our Arabic-speaking clients – and we will keep on listening; continuing to enhance and develop this new service.”



Ruptly’s Arabic-language service is just the latest addition to its international offering. It also has platforms for English, Russian and Spanish-speaking clients.