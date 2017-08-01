Samsung's teases posibility of 600MP lens

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 April 2020 - 2:48 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Samsung has dropped hints that it is working on an image sensor with a resolution of 600MP. That's sharper than a human eye

Last year, Samsung announced that it was to manufacture and fit its phones with a 108MP camera.

The lens, which it co-developed with Xiaomi, powers the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's main camera.

Samsung EVP Yongin Park explained in a blog post that a 600MP sensor could be on the cards.

The post reveals that Samsung is developing ways to pack a high number of megapixels in small sensors. The company has been using ‘Nonacell technology’ which employs a 3×3 pixel structure compared to a standard 2x2 array.

Samsung's 600MP camera will most probably end up in smartphones, but the company is expecting to expand its sensors into more devices, according to the blog post.

It could provide camera sensors for autonomous vehicles, drones, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices in the future.

No timeline has been revealed just as yet, and we aren't sure as to when the 600MP lens would debut on a device. Watch this space.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service