Blackmagic' Pocket Cinema 6K camera now more affordable

Blackmagic Design has announced a new lower price for the popular Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K of US$1,995.

This is a reduction of $500 which will help make this camera more affordable for users working on digital film as well as live production with the new ATEM Mini switchers.

Blackmagic Design has aligned this move with the increase in home broadcast studios that are streaming content for various info / edutainment programmes.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,995.