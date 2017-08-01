DJI launches 8K capable Mavic Air 2

Published: 28 April 2020 - 7:38 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
DJI has launched the Mavic Air 2 drone that features 8K functionality.

The new drone features a larger 1/2” camera sensor and offers high-resolution photos and videos.

The upgraded system features advanced programmed flight modes, intelligent features and imaging technology.

“Mavic Air 2 is another milestone for DJI, demonstrating that our smartest consumer drone does not have to be the largest,” said Roger Luo, president, DJI.

“We had to completely rethink its [Mavic Air 2] design and development process. Our goal was to create a drone that offered the best overall experience possible to even the most novice pilot. We hope our drones can help boost creativity and become a fun yet educational experience that can be enjoyed, even at this unprecedented moment in history,” Lou added.

The Mavic Air 2 is the first drone in the Mavic series to offer 4K video at 60 fps and 120 Mbps.

Additionally, users can record content using HDR video, 4X slow motion in 1080p at 120 fps or 8X Slow Motion in 1080p at 240 fps.

The drone can also record 12-megapixel images or choose a new high-resolution 48-megapixel feature, while a mechanical 3-axis gimbal helps compensate for camera shake.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is available in the UAE in two purchasing options: a standard package which includes Mavic Air 2, one battery, remote controller and all the required wires and cables – retailing at AED2,999 and the Fly More option, which includes all items from the standard version, as well as a shoulder bag, ND filters, charging hub, and 3 batteries – retailing at AED3,759.
