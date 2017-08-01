Sennheiser teams with local DJ for virtual concert

Published: 28 April 2020
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sennheiser has announced a series of free live streamed concert through to the end of April 2020 with a line up of acts and artists providing the entertainment.

Part of Sennheiser’s #DontStopTheMusic initiative, this series of virtual concerts will be hosted on the @sennheiser Instagram account, enabling fans to tune in.

The star-studded roster of artists that is set to perform includes several international superstars such as DJ Luciano, Mambo Brothers, and Wingenfelder as well as the Middle East’s hugely popular duo, ‘DJ Chris Wright & DJ Chris Metcalfe’.

The performance is set to take place on April 28 at 6.00pm (GST).

While the concerts are completely free to attend, Sennheiser is encouraging participants to donate to the fight against coronavirus.

In a statement to the media, the company said: “At Sennheiser, we’re delighted to be working with these fantastic artists to help spread positivity by putting on exclusive concerts. They’re totally free, but if you do want to say thank you, do consider supporting the WHO in its fight against the coronavirus.”

Donations can be made via the official WHO website: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate.
