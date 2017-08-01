EditShare extends collaborative editing into cloud with new platform

Broadcast
News
Published: 30 April 2020 - 1:02 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

EditShare is making collaborative cloud-based media production possible with its virtualised video editing and storage platform - EFSv.

Initially running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, the open EFSv platform supports industry-standard third-party creative tools for editing, audio mixing, and grading with best-in-class security capabilities such as file auditing to propel secure, end-to-end editorial workflows in the cloud.

EFSv native drivers eliminate traditional IT bottlenecks and deliver superior performance in virtual environments. And, by leveraging the EditShare RESTful API, customers and technology partners can easily automate advanced storage management workflows.

“Only the cloud can bring the depth of flexibility that’s essential for today’s unusual and disruptive circumstances. Overnight, the advantages offered by the cloud have changed from being ‘nice to have’ to ‘necessary,’” states Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare.

“We have real-world experience successfully deploying EditShare customer workflows to run in AWS and Tencent Cloud. EFSv is the culmination of these successes. With EFSv, there is no loss of capabilities. Everything, including project sharing, editing, and bin locking, is virtualized. Users can spin up an entire virtual facility in moments, with all the computing power they need to complete real-world projects in the cloud.”

Commercially available today, EFSv packages include the workstation and GPU resources required to support teams of all sizes. The EFSv packages also include EditShare’s Flow media management and remote production workflow tools.

Flow adds a control layer to virtualized storage pools, with tools to scan, log, search, and organize media, assemble story packages, and move content between object and block tiers of storage and also between cloud and on-premise tiers. Flow’s automation capabilities let users orchestrate redundant tasks and complex workflows, optimizing workflow efficiencies.

The flexible EditShare pricing structure provides customers transparency with options to purchase the EFSv subscription alone or inclusive of cloud services.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service