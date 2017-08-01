NAB to host virtual show experience from May 13

NAB Show’s new digital experience, NAB Show Express, will take place May 13 – 14, 2020.

The new platform is free and designed to engage the NAB Show community by offering 24-hour access to premium content curated and customisable for the global media and entertainment community.

NAB Show Express offers three unique educational channels, on-demand content and an exclusive Solutions Marketplace featuring exhibitor product information, announcements and demos.

Powered by Brightcove Inc. and Frequency, NAB Show Express will comprise three education channels that mirror traditional NAB Show experiences. These include:

BEIT Express, a channel focused on broadcast engineering and information technology;

NAB Show Experience, offering a variety of educational sessions, product innovation showcases, and interviews with industry trailblazers;

And Tech Talks, an NAB Show Live Special Edition, produced by Broadcast Beat and showcasing relevant conversations with NAB Show community influencers.

Each channel will feature eight hours of content streamed daily and available on-demand to accommodate the global NAB Show audience. NAB Show Express will also offer NAB Show’s signature podcast, exploring relevant themes and featuring prominent speakers.

The innovative digital platform will feature more than 100 educational sessions, including interactive panels and select sessions originally slated for NAB Show in Las Vegas, such as NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s State of the Industry address. Education partners include the Advanced Imaging Society, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), Broadcast Education Association (BEA), Future Media Conferences (FMC), #GALSNGEAR, Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers (IABM), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) and Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), among others.

The free NAB Show Express Solutions Marketplace will offer exhibitor profiles, company-hosted events, press conferences and special offers for those interested in exploring new products and exhibitor news. Resources, such as industry-related white papers, articles, webinars, guides and research reports, will also be available for those who register.

Additionally, NAB Show Express will feature three standalone training and executive leadership events for which separate registrations will be available soon. These include: