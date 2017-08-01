Nick Jr's Noggin launches in the Middle East

Noggin, Nick Jr.’s subscription service for preschoolers, is now available to customers in 38 new territories throughout the Middle East, across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Oman, through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app at apple.co/noggin.

Noggin is also available in other regions - Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia



The regional launches more than double Noggin’s global footprint, following the service’s initial launch on the Apple TV app in March in over 25 territories, including the US, UK, Germany, France and multiple markets in Southeast Asia.

Noggin subscribers can watch online or download long- and short-form Nick Jr. content, featuring favorites like PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Wonder Pets!, and more, in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app.



Throughout the month of April, new Noggin users can enjoy a free two-month trial to the service through Apple TV channels.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions, including free trial subscriptions, to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.



Noggin offers preschoolers educational content featuring trusted Nick Jr. characters that kids know and love — developed by curriculum experts.

Noggin launched in the US in 2015 and has garnered popularity in the Family and Kids categories.