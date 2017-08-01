Remote work trend boosts demand for network access control services

The sector is estimated to increase by two-thirds, reaching $2.21 billion by 2024 from $1.35 billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. With 60.2% market share, North America will continue to be the largest market for NAC until 2024; APAC is the fastest-growing region and its share of the global NAC market is estimated to increase from 9.9% in 2019 to 11.9% in 2024.

The Covid-19 pandemic will cause a severe slowdown in 2020. Thereafter, the NAC market is expected to regain annual double-digit growth rates as organisations settle into a “new normal.”

“Security vendors are working closely with their customers in order to support them in this unprecedented transition to work from home (WFH). They are focused on ensuring their clients’ business continuity, and the pandemic has underlined the value of cloud services in delivering and deploying security solutions to remote devices,” said Tony Massimini, senior industry nalyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“However, the cloud environment needs security as well. Having a remote workforce highlights the need to leverage NAC. Large cybersecurity vendors with broad product portfolios will want to add this solution as well.”

Vendors should continue to innovate cloud security, work closely with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other tech vendors, and focus on virtual appliances and NAC as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Additionally, NAC is adapting to a more mobile environment as enterprises expand beyond the traditional secure walls.

The complexity of 802.1X deployment (one of the best methods for authentication), surging diversity of IoT devices, and increasing NAC solution costs for large enterprises are likely to hinder the market.