We need your feedback: Annual Cloud Survey

Published: 30 April 2020 - 10:29 a.m.
By: Sarah Rizvi
Cloud is a versatile platform that allows any organisation to launch different technologies with ease. Be it AI, big data analytics, IoT, machine learning, blockchain, and any other key emerging technology enterprises can utilise cloud for digital innovation.

Analysts predict that cloud will be present almost everywhere for every kind of use case and workload within the coming five years. If your organisation is unsure about the use of cloud or its usability for specialised workloads, they need to course-correct immediately.

To get better insight into the level of cloud adoption and challenges faced by organisations, we're running a cloud reader survey. The results will enable us to bring our readers content that can help utilise cloud to the best of its capabilities and thus make informed business decisions.

We would be extremely grateful if you could take a few minutes to complete it for us.

Let us know your thoughts, and once we've collated all the answers into a report, we will let you know what your peers think, too.

Click here to get going.
