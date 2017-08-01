Arsenal football club to use Blackbird's cloud video editing

Arsenal Football Club's media team will use Blackbird's cloud-based video editing services to continue churning out video clips for its social media channels.

The club's video editors will use Blackbird remotely that will help them turnaround live content and produce compilations of videos from the archives.

This includes matches, press conferences, training sessions and punditry.

Ian McDonough, CEO, Blackbird said: “Having Arsenal as Blackbird’s newest customer is a real thrill. Their video production teams have a fast-growing reputation of high-quality output.

“Like many teams with discerning global fan bases, they have distributed video creators across multiple sites. With Blackbird, they solve the puzzle of working collaboratively and remotely while turning around high-quality content quickly and cost-effectively.”