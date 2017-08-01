Nextologies partners with MAV TV for Indy race series

Canadian motorsports network MAV TV Canada has once again partnered with custom end-to-end video broadcast solutions provider Nextologies Limited.

MAV TV will be able to provide complex live remote production and transmission services for the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries.

The Race is a collaboration between MAV TV Canada, Road to Indy, Ricmotech Racing Simulators, Xtrememotorsports and Apex Racing to help raise funds towards the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Each of these races will feature competitors representing all three levels of the driver development platform. All competitors that will be racing in this cause will have their registration fees donated to a special COVID-19 fund.

To keep everyone safe and in continued self-isolation during this COVID-19 pandemic, Nextologies was asked to quickly engineer a customised online solution that provided Producers the ability to produce the live racing e-series remotely from home using their computers.

Using the technology Nextologies provided, producers were able to control switching and insert commercials during the live feed over the internet while broadcasting on MAV TV Canada.

"With COVID-19 having brought an end to live sporting events so far in 2020, virtual racing can continue. We are a proud to be able to provide MAV TV a quick high-quality solution that works well, considering web streaming is not a broadcast standard" said Sasha Zivanovic, CEO of Nextologies.

Headlined by Ricmotech Racing Simulators and administered by Xtrememotorsports, drivers will contest these five road course events. Rob Howden, the official voice of the Road to Indy, will lead the eSeries race commentary, which will mirror an actual race weekend with pre-and post-race ceremonies.

“In these trying times it’s even more important to find ways to give people an outlet to find some familiar enjoyment” said Mike Garrow President of MAVTV Canada.

“I would like to thank all who helped pull this together in such a short amount of time for the viewers at home, Rick Pereira our GM, the folks at Road to Indy, Ricmotech Racing Simulators, Xtrememotorsports, Apex Racing and Nextologies. Enjoy the races and do what you can to support your local hospitals and each other he added.”