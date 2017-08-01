Nickelodeon Play App could be made free across Middle East

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS and their exclusive affiliate OSN, have made the Nickelodeon Play App free to use for a period of 30-days across the Middle East.

Digital Studio ME has learnt that if successful and all parameters met, the Nickelodeon Play App could be offered for free, for a longer duration.

AS it stands users can access shows, videos, games and entertainment content, using the Nickelodeon Play App, which is available on Google Play and App Store.

This is part of Nickelodeon’s campaign to bring #KidsTogether, and the free use of the Nickelodeon Play app will help children and parents be creative, engage and interact with various different functions and activities on the app, the companies said in a press statement.

The Nickelodeon Play App offers access to both full-length episodes of Nickelodeon series and short form content.

It includes series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, iCarly, School of Rock along with other shows.

“We’re delighted to announce free access to the Nickelodeon Play App in the Middle East. With the growing demands of technology and entertainment in the region, and keeping in mind our main priority, our users’ demands, we’ve tailored our app to allow full complimentary access to Nickelodeon’s content on-demand while allowing users to watch and stream videos at the most convenient time for them”, said Tracey Grant, vice president content and channels Middle East.

Emad Morcos, chief content officer, OSN, said: “With people now spending more time at home, we hope this will bring younger members of the family endless fun.”