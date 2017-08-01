Stay safe, stay connected: A message from the ITP Media Tech Group

As the UAE extends its sanitisation and cleaning programme for another two weeks, it seemed the perfect opportunity to touch base with you all and to let you know that we will continue to work tirelessly to bring you the latest news and developments from across the region.Millions of people across the country are now working or studying from home, and businesses are finding new ways to work effectively and innovatively.

The UAE government has recognised the critical importance of staying connected at this difficult time. It has designated telecoms engineers as key workers and thanks to the Herculean efforts of Etisalat and du, the UAE’s telecoms network infrastructure is coping remarkably well with the added demand for capacity.



Here at the ITP Media Tech Group, reporting on both the consequences of, and the ongoing developments of, the current Covid 19 pandemic is keeping everyone extremely busy. In times of crisis, authoritative content from trusted providers is more important than ever, and understandably we’ve seen a massive increase in traffic and engagement on all our websites as people in this industry seek to remain up to date with the latest developments and the effects, challenges and opportunities presented to their businesses.



Operators, vendors and service providers across the region are launching a plethora of initiatives to help people in the Middle East lead safe, fulfilling and profitable digital lives. During these strange and turbulent times, people are more dependent on connectivity than ever before and it is a testament to the critical importance of connectivity in our daily lives. Particularly here in the UAE, where the government and Telco’s have invested so heavily in the country’s next generation networks, we are better prepared to work from home than we have ever been before.



With all this in mind, in many respects it’s business as usual for the ITP Media Tech team. We will continue to bring you all the latest news from across the region as it happens, so keep checking CommsMEA.com, NetworkMiddleEast.com, ChannelMiddleEast.com, DigitalStudioME.com and of course ITP.net for all the latest updates and breaking news.



We will continue to work with and support our partners to make sure that they can get their message across to our readership at this difficult time. We will also play an active role in hosting a swathe of webinars and online conferences, so keep your eyes peeled for those. Finally, let me close by extending our best wishes to you all during these challenging times. Please do get in touch if we can assist you in any way or if there is a story that you would like us to cover online.



Stay safe from all of us here at the ITP Media Tech Team.