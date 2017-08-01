Dolby releases audio-video recording app for phones

Dolby On - a free, music and video recording and streaming has been made available on Apple iOS and Android Google Play store across MENA region.

The Dolby On app is designed to easily record and live stream audio and video with superior Dolby sound quality by using the smartphone’s mics.

Dolby On listens to the sound coming in and automatically applies audio effects like compression, EQ, limiting, noise reduction, stereo widening, de-essing and more.

Users can further edit the sound with filters, allowing application of sonic profiles to recordings.

The iOS app has an in-built ‘one tap’ live streaming feature for sharing out content to Twitch or Facebook.

The app will also be able to capture and process audio from externally attached microphone devices.