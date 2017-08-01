Codex releases on-premise storage device Media Vault

Media Vault comes in a deskside configuration and a rackmount configuration for enterprise installations.

It features a 4 x 10GbE interface, able to connect up to four workstations directly or adding Media Vault to an existing local area network is straightforward.

The deskside system runs quiet and has been designed so that it can be located directly with the creative team or placed in a camera truck and not need additional cooling and sound isolation to be functional.

Streamed files can read up to 1,000 MB per second over the 10GbE network, providing multi-user 4K workflows for up to four users with ProRes 4444 support.

Media Vault scales from 72TB to 168TB in the deskside configuration and 2-RU rack side version.

Additional rackmount enterprise models shipping later this summer feature storage densities up to 336TB and higher for larger scale production back-up.