Decimator Design starts shipping its 4K cross converter

Decimator Design has begun shipping a cross converter device, retailed at $495.

Decimator Design’s 12G-Cross allows either of the HDMI or SDI outputs to be simultaneously sourced from either the HDMI or SDI input or the new 4K scaling engine. The 4K scaling engine can be driven by either the SDI or HDMI input, supports horizontal and/or vertical flipping and can be locked to either the SDI, HDMI or Genlock input.

The 12G-Cross featuires small dimensions, low power, portable converter encased in a solid heavy duty aluminum case and does not contain a noisy fan, allowing it to be used in almost any environment.

Decimator Design's new 4K scaling engine can scale and/or frame rate convert between 351 input formats and 57 output formats.

The 12G-Cross also supports 3G-SDI level A and B, allowing for conversion between both.

The 12G-Cross is a truly portable product that incorporates an easy-to-use LCD screen and button control system. This gives easy access to the outstanding features without using complicated LED/button controls, dip switches, or having to carry around a computer to change a simple setting.

Symbiosis has been appointed as a global distributor with a network of resellers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North and South America.