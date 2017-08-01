FOR-A teams up with technology partners for live production solutions

Broadcast
News
Published: 8 April 2020 - 7:47 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

US-based FOR-A has built integrated live production solutions that combine a host of components it manufactures.

The system combines its Hanabi series of video switchers with Variant Systems Group replay systems, ClassX graphics and playout software, Odyssey Insight video servers, and Brainstorm Multimedia virtual studios.

“Together with our technology partners, FOR-A is creating live production systems that make integration easier and more reliable,” said Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America.

“With the combined expertise from these companies across the professional video industry, we can offer solutions that improve workflows while delivering broadcast-quality results for HD, 4K, and beyond.”

Variant’s Envivo Replay offers a cost-effective sports and live event replay solution, with an intuitive user interface and continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities.

It offers simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, and direct publishing to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of Envivo Replay in North America.

FOR-A - the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America – also combines the latest ClassX real-time 2D/3D HD/4K CG and live motion broadcast graphics and playout solutions with its Hanabi video switchers.

Odyssey’s Insight video server is a versatile system that provides recording and playout capabilities for production environments.

Its distinctive web interface allows easy operation and feedback for the operator via the preview channels. The system can be operated directly from FOR-A’s Hanabi switchers for transitions and event triggering. Insight’s product range includes 4K and HD multi-channel units in SDI up to 12G, including the new SMPTE ST 2110 server.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service