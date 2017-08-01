Frame.io's new series to address work from home for media professionals

Published: 8 April 2020 - 7:58 a.m.

Frame.io launched its new “Workflow from Home” series hosted by Michael Cioni, Frame.io’s Global SVP of Innovation.

The new video series developed as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and transition to home offices.

This series is specifically designed to help teams who’ve been working in brick-and-mortar facilities quickly transition to a remote workflow.

Cioni said: “Our goal is to identify the steps and dive deep into how you can shift from an on-premises workflow with centralised network storage to one that’s based either partially, or entirely, in the cloud.”

A guide, which was launched in late March, cover topics such as:
• Everything from editing, to visual effects, to conforming, color grading, and mastering in the cloud.
• The differences between entirely cloud-based and hybrid cloud workflows, and what’s best for you.
• The how-tos: how to determine your internet bandwidth; upload and organize your assets in Frame.io; share assets and collaborate with your team, and so on.


