Frame.io's new series to address work from home for media professionals

Frame.io launched its new “Workflow from Home” series hosted by Michael Cioni, Frame.io’s Global SVP of Innovation.

The new video series developed as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and transition to home offices.

This series is specifically designed to help teams who’ve been working in brick-and-mortar facilities quickly transition to a remote workflow.

Cioni said: “Our goal is to identify the steps and dive deep into how you can shift from an on-premises workflow with centralised network storage to one that’s based either partially, or entirely, in the cloud.”

A guide, which was launched in late March, cover topics such as:

• Everything from editing, to visual effects, to conforming, color grading, and mastering in the cloud.

• The differences between entirely cloud-based and hybrid cloud workflows, and what’s best for you.

• The how-tos: how to determine your internet bandwidth; upload and organize your assets in Frame.io; share assets and collaborate with your team, and so on.