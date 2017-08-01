ZEE5 offers its Bollywood content in Arabic for free

Published: 8 April 2020 - 1:31 p.m.
ZEE5 has launched Arabic content of its Bollywood films.

Bollywood movies will be available for free exclusively for audiences in the Middle East.

The Arabic dubbed Bollywood movies include blockbuster movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Veere Di Wedding, Commando 2, RaOne, Welcome, Bareily Ki Barfi and some classics like Mr.India and the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pardes.

The movie line-up will have movies across genres like action, thriller, romance and comedy.

Sharing her views on the launch, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “Bollywood is a phenomenon in itself and this we see a huge love for this content on ZEE5 especially in the Middle East. With such a large inclination of the local audiences towards Bollywood and given that Middle East is a high priority market for us, making our movies available in Arabic is a key part of our localization initiatives in the market. Further, given the current situation, we also decided to make this content free for our Arab audiences in the Middle East to enjoy the best of Bollywood while they stay at home”

The launch of Arabic dubbed movies also come as an extension of the ZEE5 Global campaign to encourage its audiences to #StayHomeStayEntertained.

The OTT service provider will be extensively promoting this content through its network including local broadcast channels, ZEE Aflam and Zee Alwan and digital media.
