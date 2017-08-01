American Public Television manages COVID-19 transition to remote work using Axle AI

Published: 9 April 2020
By: Nikhil Pereira

The staff of American Public Television faced the prospect of abruptly working from home due to coronavirus measures.

APT, a syndicator non-profit organisation, whose mission is to find, curate, license, and distribute content to public television stations.

Operating with a modest staff, they’ve amassed a current and legacy catalog of hundreds of series and single-event programmes encompassing documentaries, education, travel, performance, news and current affairs programs ranging from Lidia’s Kitchen to Rick Steves’ Europe to Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders.

The company currently has access to all its content at its home office, with remote access via Axle AI.

Just a few years ago, APT’s workflows were tied to physical media like tapes and hard drives.

Upon implementing Axle AI, they were able to economically transition to a browser-based, shared media workflow.

So, when recently faced with COVID-19 work restrictions, they were able to navigate to a distributed approach almost overnight.

“Aaxle AI, as well as some of the other key network technologies we’ve implemented, like VPN and cloud storage, were the difference between being disconnected totally from our business due to COVID-19, and being able to operate nearly at regular capacity.” says APT Vice President of Technology Gerry Field.

APT began to transition to digital distribution and file-based workflows, with the goal “to turn our screening rooms into ingest rooms, and move our screening functions right onto everybody’s desktop”.

Put off by the cost and complexity of MAM systems they investigated, Field and his team opted for Axle AI’s budget-friendly software, which takes advantage of industry standards and cost-effective storage to simplify networked video workflows.

