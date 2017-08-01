New FOR-A camera can capture 4K at 1,000 fps for live production

Published: 9 April 2020 - 7:51 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

FOR-A Corporation of America has made a range of FT-ONE variable frame rate cameras available to deliver action in super slow motion.

Recent advances now allow playback of 4K video at up to 1,000 frames per second to provide incredible detail for live broadcast applications.

“Sports continue to be a driving factor in the need for high frame rate cameras, and nobody delivers instant replays like FOR-A,” said Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America.

“Our FT-ONE special purpose cameras are designed for super-slo-mo 4K acquisition of sports and other live event footage, and can be combined with other FOR-A tools to deliver unprecedented replay flexibility.”

