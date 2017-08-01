Singdaptive releases adaptive learning platform for singing musicians

Singdaptive released a new subscription-based platform to help musicians across genres develop their singing techniques.

Singdaptive is a multi-disciplinary approach to singing, featuring 16 world-class instructors representing vocal technique and health, vocal effects, creativity, songwriting, audio and technology, performance coaching and effective practice pedagogy.

An intelligent survey, called the SingerPathTM, connects musicians to learning content tailored to current needs and interests, and the Practice Tracker and Journal engages subscribers to their courses, quizzes, actions and data, tracking individual progress and extending the learning process well beyond just video instruction.

Singdaptive was created by four Music Industry experts who noticed that learning singing online was often limited to a single genre, teacher or method.

One of these founders, Kevin Alexander, former CEO of TC-Helicon and VP of TC Electronic said: "During my time at TC-Helicon we learned that over 50% of guitarists sing. We wanted to create a platform where all musicians could address the singing side of their musical life.”

Over 500 singers participated in testing the SingerPathTM survey, helping to ensure that its learning recommendations truly connected with real life singing situations. A wide-ranging curriculum was then developed, bringing together both academic instructors as well as Music Industry professionals to create new, targeted learning content made by singers, for all musicians.