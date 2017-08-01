English football to be streamed on club websites

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 August 2020 - 3:51 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The EFL, the governing body for the tiers below the English Premier League in the UK, have stuck an understanding with broadcasters Sky Sports to allow streaming of matches on club websites for the 2020/21 season.

Season ticket holders will be allowed to stream home matches for free, whereas other supporters will get access to view live action at a proposed amount of £10.

The fee is expected to help clubs recoup loss in gate sales revenue while supporters continued to be out of stadiums.

Sky Sports pay £119 million a year for exclusive live rights for EFL games and the Carabao Cup, but BeIN Sports holds the rights to broadcast those matches in the wider Middle East region.


