Phabrix shipping its most compact rastizer

Phabrix, a test and measurement instruments manufacturer, is set to ship the QxL 25G IP rasterizer.

Launched in April 2020, the QxL is said to be the world’s most flexible UHD-25G rasterizer, created to address the needs of professional broadcast media IP networks in a compact form factor.

The QxL inherits all the JT-NM Tested features of the Qx with a common look and feel across both platforms. Out of the box, this 10G/25G IP enabled rasterizer supports JT-NM TR 1001-1:2018, 2110-20 (video), 2110-30 (PCM audio), 2110-31 (AES transport), and 2110-40 (ANC media) flows all with 2022-7 Seamless IP Protection Switching (SIPS), and independent PTP slaves on both media ports for fully-redundant media network operation.

The toolset also provides support for DHCP on all IP ports, unicast DNS-SD, AMWA NMOS IS-04 Discovery and Registration, IS-05 Connection management, system resource, and Network Topology Discovery using Link Layer Discovery protocol (LLDP).

IP media interfaces are provided as standard and SDI media interfaces with optional SDI Eye and Jitter measurement are available as a factory fitted option. The flexible user-friendly GUI provides up to 16 user-configurable windows with presets for rapid visualization of different traffic and workflow configurations, and with the same accessible user interface as the Qx there are minimal re-training costs for existing Qx users. The complexities of ST 2110 and NMOS operation are also presented to the user in an intuitive and accessible manner.

Phillip Adams, CEO, Phabrix, said, “The QxL provides an intuitive toolset for full operational flexibility and easy migration from an SDI to an IP-centric operation, with unparalleled price-performance. We’re very proud of this addition to the Qx Series.”