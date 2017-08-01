Google and Sony bigwigs join Beatchain’s advisory board

Published: 26 August 2020 - 5:48 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Music marketing and distribution platform, Beatchain, has welcomed — Robert Morelli and Louis Ifantis to its advisory board.

Both Morelli and Ifantis join the likes of Allen Kovac, CEO of Better Noise Music and Tenth Street Entertainment, and Cliff Fluet, Partner at Lewis Silkin/Eleven Advisory.

Morelli is a long time Sony Entertainment president and Ifantis was formerly with Google.

Morelli's expertise extends to more than 15 years, where he served as president of both a distribution company as well as a label at Sony Music Entertainment and seven years at BMG.

Meanwhile, Ifantis has years of expertise in software management and technology, as well as a proven track record of delivering customer service excellence and operational efficiency.

“Beatchain’s team has put together an exceptional marketing platform designed to integrate seamlessly with Facebook and Google’s ad placement capabilities, ultimately leveling the playing field for independent artists,” said Ifantis. “I believe the next generation of emerging artists will get discovered through the use of technology like Beatchain’s, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”

With the recent Advisory Board additions, Beatchain aims to take the next step toward their vision of helping artists and music managers at every level to market and distribute their music with all the insight of a full marketing department at a fraction of the cost.


