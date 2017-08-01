Three budding UAE filmmakers win stay-home competition

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 August 2020 - 6:20 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Three short films have won the #CreativesAtHome competition launched by TwoFour54, Image Nation and Baynounah TV.

The competition called on the UAE’s budding filmmakers to create a 60-second film from home.

Over 100 submissions from residents across the UAE were received and reviewed by the panel of six judges, who were deeply impressed with the storytelling and technical abilities on display.

The three winners were Elie Fleyhan, who documented his day during lockdown in Good Morning till Goodnight; Huda Dawoud’s Hug Yourself which provides an inspirational message of self-care; and Naser Al Junaibi’s emotional Omar, which showed a scene from a dramatic nightmare touching on verbal abuse.

Each winner will receive an adventure camera kit to carry on their content creation, and will appear on Baynounah TV’s Weekly Update and Abu Dhabi News programmes to over 5000 daily viewers.

Additionally, the three filmmakers will have the opportunity to take up an internship with Baynounah TV and a training course with Image Nation’s Arab Film Studio and TwoFour54’s Creative Lab.

Baynounah TV is a free-to-air Emirati TV channel that aims to reflect the daily lives of the Emirati community. Broadcasting since 2013, the channel focuses on national and local heritage as well as diverse programming that touches on social awareness, health, heritage and cultural, and religious topics.
